Nancy Jean Hill
East Wenatchee, WA
Our beloved mother, Nancy Jean Hill, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 28, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born to Walter and Lillian Cole in Hutchinson, KS, on October 22, 1935. After graduating from high school, she married Howard Eugene Westmoreland and they had five children. They were married for over 15 years.
She had a long career at Wenatchee Valley Clinic working first as a ward clerk for Doctors Hoxey, McKee, and Fuller, and later, retiring as a receptionist after 17 years.
She later met the love of her life, Gene Hill, marrying in 1974. Then, she gained two more sons, Hugh and Dennis. Nancy and Gene enjoyed winters in Yuma, AZ, for many years and travelling abroad. After Gene's passing, in 2007, Nancy enjoyed continuing to travel with her sister, Joann Allen, and her Senior Center friends.
Living in the Wenatchee Valley for over 54 years, she enjoyed many activities including: Apple Blossom Festivals, American Legion with Gene, and all the activities that go with raising seven children.
Nancy loved her family, spoiling her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her living legacy will live on in the hearts that she had touched.
Nancy is survived by her loving sister, Joann "Sissy" Allen, children: Vivian Martin (Barry), Chet Westmoreland (Hope), Virginia Patterson (Walt), Wes Westmoreland, Jean Biles (Mike), Hugh Hill (Pam), and Dennis Hill (Ellie); 14 precious grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; grandson, Matt Patterson; parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802 or Hospice Foundation of NCW, 9 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
Celebration of Life will be at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on April 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.