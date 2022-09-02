Nancy Leah Pizzitola
October 18, 1946 – July 10, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Nancy Leah Pizzitola passed on July 10, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA, ending her three year battle with Alzheimer's. She was surrounded by her loving family at Blossom Creek Memory Care, where shed resided the past 15 months. Nancy was born in Wenatchee on October 18, 1946, to Richard B. and Bette J. (Grimes) Lawless. Nancy grew up in Brewster, WA, where she was a 12 year Senior, and enjoyed many lifelong friendships with fellow 1966 grads. Nancy's favorite teenage jobs were at Lindsey's Drive In and the Rio Theatre. She loved spending time at Alta Lake and Camp Zanika. Her early interests included archeology, tennis, archery, and boys!
Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Larry Baker, on October 29, 1966, at the Log Church in Brewster. They lived in Bridgeport, WA, before moving to Georgia for Larry's basic training, following his induction into the Army. When he was sent to Vietnam, Nancy moved to Seattle, WA, and enrolled in beauty school. She earned her Cosmetology degree in 1968, and lived in Colorado upon her husband's return to stateside. Following their divorce in 1970, Nancy moved to Des Moines, WA, and worked at The House of Hair, before opening her own shop, Nancy's Place, in Burien, WA.
Nancy married Nick Pizzitola on February 19, 1977, in Virginia City, NV, and they spent their honeymoon in Reno, NV, accompanied by Nancy's mother and grandmother! After a few years of apartment living, they purchased their first home, in Renton, WA, where Nancy loved tending her flower gardens, doing macramé, and caring for her house plants, cats and dogs. Her pets were like her children, and always treated as such. It was here, that Nancy began her extensive collection of Barbie's, Beanie Babies, and Princess House, of which she was a top distributor. Nancy was also an avid reader and passionate about Elvis. Her last jobs in Washington were at Frederick & Nelson and Macy's, both in the South Center Mall.
Their next home was on Lake Chelan, before relocating to Las Vegas, NV, in 2004. They loved resort living, traveling and especially enjoyed their scuba diving/fishing trips to Cabo, Hawaii and the Bahamas. Nancy loved to share about the record 689 lb. Blue Marlin she caught in 2018, using Nick's catch as bait! Her final employment was at Serge's Wigs, until illness forced her retirement. Nancy and Nick celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary shortly before Nick was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer, of which he passed in August of 2020. Nancy was also preceded in death by her dad (1962); her step-dad, Don Johnson (2005); and her mom (2020). Nancy is survived by nine siblings: Carlee, Gerry, John and Dick Lawless, Sue Montgomery, and Doug, Steve, Larry and Chuck Johnson.
Please visit Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home to share any memories or condolences with her family and friends, who are all welcome to join us at 145 Old Hwy. 97, Brewster, WA, on September 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., to Celebrate both Nancy and Nick. In lieu of flowers, Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, donations are suggested.