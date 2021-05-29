Nancy Pauline Nielsen
October 28, 1944 – February 11, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Nancy Pauline Nielsen (Ingle, Kniffen), 76, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on February 11, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital. Nancy was born on October 28, 1944, to Elmo and Treva Kniffen and then raised by Delbert and Treva Ingle.
Nancy married Roger A. Nielsen, in 1983, in East Wenatchee, WA, then together, they raised their three children: Kim, Kristine, and Kelly in the Wenatchee Valley.
Nancy loved spending time with her husband, three children, 15 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren, many friends and family. She enjoyed family gatherings, the warm outdoors, crocheting, and many long nights at the racetrack, watching her son and many grand and great-grandchildren racing. She always loved her snack of Skittles and all the grandkids knew where to find her sweet snack.
Nancy was a beautiful, sweet, caring, loving soul. She enjoyed everyone she met; welcoming each person that entered her life with open arms.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Ron and Larry; sisters: Minnie and Phyllis; and great-grandson, Soren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 404 Mission St., Cashmere, WA, at 1:00 p.m. Memories and pictures can go to https://heritagememorialchapel.com. Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.