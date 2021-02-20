Nancy Rae Weil
October 9, 1943 – February 12, 2021
Quincy, WA
Nancy was born to Raymond and Nancy Schulz on October 9, 1943. She graduated from Quincy High School, in 1962, and attended Kinman Business School in Spokane, WA, where she earned her AA in business. After working at Hanford for a couple years, in 1964, she met, became engaged, and married the love of her life, Don Weil, and they started to build their life on their farm together.
Over the next many years, Nancy helped Don by keeping the books for the farm and started her passion for gardening. In 1966, they welcomed son, Randy, and in 1968, they welcomed daughter, Sally.
Nancy would spend the next several years dedicating her time to shuffling kids to school, sports practices, 4-H meetings, spending summers at the fair with our animals, and was even the Cub Scout Den leader, all while keeping an immaculate yard of her own, which was her lifelong passion. Nancy would always receive compliments on how nice her yard looked. She was also an excellent seamstress and made beautiful quilts.
Nancy was thrilled to be there when both of her granddaughters came into the world, Jessica Dawnn Etue, in 1991, and Jordyn Ericka Etue, in 1993.
She enjoyed going south in the motor home every winter, shopping with her daughter and grandkids, gardening, always beating her daughter, Sally, at Chinese Checkers, and always enjoyed the time she spent with her son, Randy, while he crushed walnuts as she baked. He was always there to assist her in reaching the high cupboards.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Don Weil of Quincy, WA; son, Randy (Angie) Weil of Spokane, WA; daughter, Sally Weil of Quincy, WA; granddaughters: Jordyn Etue and Jessica (Erik) Etue, all of Quincy, WA. She is also survived by a sister, Patty Stetner of Quincy, WA; and brother, Ken (Sandy) Schulz of Palmer, AK; several nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 716 3rd Ave. SE, Quincy, WA. Due to health restrictions, only 50 people are allowed to attend the service and by invitation only. Social distancing and facial covering will be regulated. Live streaming will be provided at https://www.facebook.
com/splquincy/.