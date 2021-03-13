Nancy Waters
East Wenatchee, WA
(formerly of Bellingham, WA)
Nancy Waters, 82, of East Wenatchee, WA, died on February 24, 2021, and was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Nancy Jo Johnson was born in Spokane, WA, on July 8, 1938, to Edwin and Mae Johnson. When Nancy was four years old, her mother bought her a grand piano and she became quite an accomplished pianist at a very young age.
After graduating high school in Spokane, Nancy attended the University of Washington, where she received a Bachelor of English degree, while also studying two semesters at Stanford University, in California. After her college graduation, her parents gifted her with a two month tour of Europe, which included 14 countries. She loved and wrote about it in a journal that her children recently discovered.
In May of 1961, Nancy married James Flint. During the first few years of marriage, Nancy spent some time living and working in New York City and Charleston, SC, while Jim was in the U.S. Air Force. After moving to the Seattle area, Jim and Nancy had two sons born to them. The family moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1975. Nancy’s two boys were the light of her life and there was nothing she loved more than spending time with them. While living in Wenatchee, Nancy commuted to Central Washington University, completing her Masters Degree in Education. Nancy worked part time at the Band Box music store, as a substitute teacher for Wenatchee School District, (occasionally teaching in her sons’ classes), and Wenatchee Valley College.
In 1987, Jim and Nancy moved to Bellingham, WA, where she taught at Skagit Valley College for several years; one of those years winning the “Outstanding Faculty Award”. After retiring from teaching, Nancy found very rewarding volunteer work as a licensed mediator. In 2015, Nancy moved to East Wenatchee, where she lived with her son, Brian and family, enjoying much laughter and frivolity. Nancy attended church at Sage Hills, where she became reacquainted with old friends and made many new friends.
Nancy loved music (singing in several choirs), nature (belonging to a hiking group), and traveling (sailing in Alaska, hiking in Tennessee, and a walking tour of England). She lived a full life, full of courageous endeavors, and found much joy in helping her students to succeed. Her easy laugh and wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Nancy is survived by her two sons: Greg Flint (Karen) and granddaughters: Zoe and Kate Flint of Wauwatosa, WI, and Brian Flint (Lydia) and grandchildren: Ashleigh Flint and Andrew Flint of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Corinne Odegard of Ballard, WA; four nephews; and many special friends.
A virtual memorial will be held at a later date. You can view her online memorial, share your memories of Nancy, and send condolences at https://www.chapelofthevalley
ncw.com/. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley of East Wenatchee, WA.