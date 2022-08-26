Naomi O. “Aimee” Grim
July 28, 1920 – August 17, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Naomi O. “Aimee” Grim passed away peacefully following a brief illness at the age of 102, from complications of COVID, which her immune system could not overcome. Aimee was born on July 28, 1920, in Quincy, WA, to Emmanuel and Sophie (Schulz) Kuest, and was the second youngest of nine children.
Sophie passed suddenly when Aimee was 14, and the family moved from Quincy during the Depression. She graduated high school in Odessa, WA, in 1939. She finished Beauty School in Seattle, WA, the following year and moved to Entiat, WA, where she lived with sister, Aggie, and Chet Smith, and her two special nephews: Don and Dick. She opened her own beauty shop in Entiat, which she operated for several years.
She met Harold Grim on a blind date and that romance blossomed into a marriage that would last 61 years! Their marriage in Entiat on July 9, 1944, was followed by the births of their two sons: Douglas and Bruce. Harold was an orchardist and they owned and operated orchards growing cherries, pears and apples, until their retirement nearly 40 years later when they became snow-birds and enjoyed 19 winters in Apache Junction, AZ. After 50 years living in the same home (which Harold remodeled/rebuilt) in Entiat, they moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 2000, followed by Harold's passing April 18, 2005.
Aimee loved her yard and gardening and was a wonderful cook. She took delight in belonging to various service clubs and organizations (Entiat Federated Church, Entiat Chamber of Commerce, Women's Club, bridge club, etc.) and loved living in Entiat. She was an avid bridge player and bowler. While the boys were in high school, Aimee and Harold never missed a sporting event home or away, which gave rise to Aimee's life-long passion and love of sports, and especially WSU football, and both the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners.
Following Harold's death on April 18, 2005, Aimee continued to live independently even after giving up driving following an unfortunate collision with her neighbor's mailbox and flag pole! And she made the decision on her own, without prompting from her family.
At age 98, she moved to Highgate Senior Living and enjoyed and appreciated all the care she received while there. Aimee was a strong woman as evidenced by a fall at age 99, that fractured the ball of her hip, which was surgically pinned in place. However, a subsequent fall two weeks later led to total hip replacement surgery. Following three weeks in rehab, she was back to Highgate enjoying life as if nothing had happened!
Aimee was preceded in death by both her parents; husband, Harold; as well as her eight brothers; and sisters. She is survived by her sons: Doug (Tina) of Portland, OR, and Bruce (Lynn) of Wenatchee, WA; five grandchildren: Allison (Will) Chisholm of East Wenatchee, WA, Jeff (Marisa) Grim of Portland, OR, Sarah Grim of East Wenatchee, WA, Betsy (Matt) Perry of Bend, OR, and Joe (Leann) Grim of Fall City, WA; ten great-grandchildren; and her extended family, Jake (Natalie) Sadler of Monitor, WA, and Cody (Heather) Sadler of Wenatchee, WA; and four grandchildren; and Scott and Faye Mulhall of Wenatchee, WA.
Aimee's family wishes to extend our personal thanks to Dr. Kyra Carpenter, Highgate Senior Living administration and wonderful staff; who gave compassionate and loving care to Aimee throughout her time there; and to Hospice for their support and care during her final days.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/.