Natalie Anna Marie Connite Cude, 18, tragically passed away on April 17, 2022. Natalie was born on November 3, 2003, to Shannon Connite Gahimer and Ryan Cude, in Wenatchee, WA.
Natalie was a senior this year, and was extremely proud to have earned her diploma early. She was a 2022 graduate at Eastmont High School. She had goals; she wanted to be a forensic pathologist, but more than that, she wanted to be a mother. She worked at Olive Garden as a server, and she loved it. She really enjoyed going to work and the people she worked with. Natalie was beautiful inside and out. She was kind, loving, and genuinely cared for other people. She was loved by all who knew her. Her life was taken too soon, and has left us all feeling robbed.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Earl Connite, Sr; great-grandmother, Virginia Ewalt; and her uncles: Luis Rodriguez and Chuck Rodriguez. She is survived by her mother, Shannon Connite; father, Ryan Cude; brothers: Tyler Allsot and John Cude; great-grandparents: Joe and Esther Dixon, and Donna Connite; grandparents: Ed and Sherri Connite, and Tim and Rebecca Cude; auntie and uncles: Tara and Anthony Davies, Mike Cude; cousins: Lilly Heidlebaugh and Alexis Fletcher; and many, many extended family.
We would like to welcome all who knew and loved Natalie, to come Celebrate her Life on May 15, 2022, at Rocky Reach Dam Park, 6151 U.S.-97ALT, Wenatchee, WA, at 11:00 a.m. Feel free to bring a dish if you would like.
