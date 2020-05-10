Nathan Edward Hart
Hoquiam, Wa
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
On Monday, May 4, 2020, Nathan Edward Hart passed away at the age of 36. Nathan was born in Olympia, WA, and raised in Grays Harbor, WA. He attended Aberdeen High School and had a love for the game of football. He went on to graduate from cosmetology school and cut hair for several years in Wenatchee, WA. During this time, he married Mindy Moore, and they had a daughter, Natalie. He was overjoyed in his new role as a father to Natalie, and his step-daughter, Raeann Moore.
He later moved back to Grays Harbor with his family and worked at the Westport Shipyard for several years. Nathan and Mindy divorced, and Natalie and Nathan remained in Grays Harbor.
Nathan was a sweet man. He had a quick wit, loved to joke around, and laugh. Above all, Nathan loved being a dad.
Nathan is survived by his daughter, Natalie; mother, Shelley (Dave) Hardee; brother, Neil; father, Edward; sister, Chandrea (Nick) Byron; nephews; Tamara (Steve) Jordan; numerous extended family; and friends.
Due to the current social distancing protocols a private memorial may be held at a later date. Arrangements by Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen, WA.