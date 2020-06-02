Nathaniel B. Bender, Jr.
May 11, 1928 - May 19, 2020
Manson, WA
Nathaniel B. Bender, Jr. passed peacefully at the grand age of 92. His early dream as a young man was to be a Navy pilot, but being colorblind kept him from that, and instead, he joined the Navy Reserves. His first and favorite job was cutting the first trails on Mt. Rainier. He thrived in the outdoors and working hard. Later, he joined the Seattle, WA, ad agency of Botsford, Constantine & Gardner as an Account Executive. From there, he went on to become President of I.P. Callison & Sons, a company that processed peppermint and spearmint oil, selling to major markets in the states, as well as internationally. As an accomplished pilot, one of his greatest joys was flying the company twin engine Beechcraft Barron to the mint fields in the Pacific Northwest.
After retiring, he and Gail enjoyed playing golf, traveling the world, and spending time with family and friends. Known for his great sense of humor, and writing a letter or two to the newspaper with complaints, always coming from a place of caring about the community where they lived. After losing Gail in 2019, Nat’s health dramatically declined. His family rallied around him together, walking with him to the end. It was an honor to be part of that journey with him. He will be greatly missed. His memory and legacy live on in his family, and through the wonderful friendships made throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by wife of 38 years, Gail Rydberg Bender; step-son, Holly; and parents, Nathaniel B. Bender, Sr. and Dorothy Smith Bender. He is survived by sister, Gail (Jim) Galloway; children: John (Barb) Bender, Scott (Dena) Bender, and Debbie (John) Sage; step-daughter, Erin (Devlin) Haag: nieces: Kate, Julie, Jennifer, and Renee; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Fred and Phyllis Rydberg; proud grandfather to: Maddie, Henry, Jack, Annie, Haley, Connor, Mitchell, Jonathan, and Ryan.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Chelan Hospital Building Fund, https://www.lchealthwellness.com/new-hospital-building-fund/ or the Community Center of Lake Chelan, 103 Bighorn Ave.,Chelan, WA, 98816.