Nathon Gilbert Wolford
Wenatchee, WA
Nathon Gilbert Wolford of Wenatchee, WA, died unexpectedly on October 7,2020, at the age of 39. Nathon was born in Vancouver, WA, on December 6, 1980. For the last two and a half years, he worked for Marson and Marson Lumber, and previously worked at Home Depot for 13 years. Nate loved the outdoors and spent many weekends camping, fishing, and playing host to many friend and family functions. Throughout his short life, he lived every single day to the fullest. He had a magnetic personality that people loved to be around. Nate loved playing guitar and taking requests from people in the group, always wanting to make those around him laugh and smile. Not a day will go by that he isn’t loved and missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife of ten years, Melissa Wolford; son, Riley Wolford; mom, Lourdes Wolford; mother and father-in-law, Ron and Janice Putman; and six siblings: Louaine Whaley, Michael Taylor, Leah Taylor, Leeland Taylor, sister-in-law, Angie Miner, brother-in-law, Jeff Putman and their spouses; aunt, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and numerous friends that loved him like family. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Wolford, Jr. and his mother-in-law, Susan Robinson.
A Viewing and Visitation is scheduled for Friday, October 16, 2020, from 3:00 -7:00 p.m., at Jones and Jones Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. A Celebration of Life party will be held at a later date.