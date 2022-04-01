Ned Verellen of Chelan, WA, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, March 27, 2022, his 70th birthday, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. Ned was born in 1952, to Verda and Lew Verellen in Chelan, WA, and was a life-long resident of the Valley. He grew up on the family orchard where he learned to work hard and developed the skills he would rely on for the rest of his life. Ned graduated from Chelan High School with the class of 1970, and joined the U.S. Army to serve his country in Germany for two years. He returned to Chelan to work in the orchards, and later, in construction, where he discovered his talent as a painter. His reputation as a skilled house painter was well regarded throughout the area.
Ned was a loving dad to his two sons: Clayton and Max, who survive him along with his partner, Marilyn Johanson of Chelan, WA; former wife and mother of his sons, Louise Verellen of East Wenatchee, WA; two brothers: Mick of Omak, WA, and Terr of Chelan, WA, and their families; sister, Louellen and his grandsons, Jack and Flynn. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Tim Verellen.
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
