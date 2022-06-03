Neil E. Asmussen, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, WA, passed May 19, 2022. Neil was born January 5, 1941, to Harold and Emma Asmussen and raised on the family cattle ranch and wheat farm near Mansfield. Neil grew wheat with his father for many years until Harold's retirement and operated the farm on his own until retiring after nearly 60 years in the business. Neil was a conscientious farmer and respected by his peers for the quality of his fields and the care of his equipment.
Neil was a fixture in the community. His infectious grin and quick laugh were a regular presence at community events and appreciated by all who knew him. Neil loved the community of Mansfield, and he leaves a lasting legacy benefitting the residents of Mansfield and northern Douglas County.
Neil survived his parents, Harold and Emma Asmussen; brothers: Gerald Asmussen and Gene Asmussen. Neil leaves behind his nephew, Eugene Asmussen; niece, Geri Langlow; multiple grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and manfriends. Neil was also preceded in death by his nephew, Calvin “Bug” Asmussen.
Neil loved to fish and developed many fine friends through this pastime. His relationship with his fishing buddies were the finest things he caught over the years of casting lures and sitting on riverbanks.
Funeral Services will be held at the Mansfield United Protestant Church, 130 2nd Ave., Mansfield, WA, on June 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Ric Bayless presiding. Dinner to follow downtown at the Mansfield Pioneer Hall, courtesy of the ladies of the Mansfield community.
