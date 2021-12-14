Neil B. Lyons, 88, of East Wenatchee, WA, has passed away on December 5, 2021. Neil was born on April 2, 1933, in Superior, ND. He married Norma M. Mitchell on May 19, 1953 in Nebraska. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1956.
He worked miscellaneous jobs before becoming a ironworker, in 1959. He worked on numerous dams, in and around the area, before retiring from Local 86. After retirement, he worked for Fraley Tractor for another 16 years, retiring in 1996.
He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and trips to the casino.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma; daughter, Deborah; his parents; and five brothers; and four sisters. He is survived by son, Michael (Margaret) Lyons; three grandchildren: Melissa Lyons McDowell, Jerad McCullough, and Erica M. Cox; and seven great-grandchildren; his wife of 13 years, Lynda Lyons; and her six children.
A Memorial Service for Neil will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Kingdom Embassy Church, 181 1st St. SE, East Wenatchee, WA.
Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
To send flowers to the family of Neil Lyons, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.