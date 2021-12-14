Neil Lyons

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Neil B. Lyons

East Wenatchee, WA

Neil B. Lyons, 88, of East Wenatchee, WA, has passed away on December 5, 2021. Neil was born on April 2, 1933, in Superior, ND. He married Norma M. Mitchell on May 19, 1953 in Nebraska. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1956.

He worked miscellaneous jobs before becoming a ironworker, in 1959. He worked on numerous dams, in and around the area, before retiring from Local 86. After retirement, he worked for Fraley Tractor for another 16 years, retiring in 1996.

He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and trips to the casino.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma; daughter, Deborah; his parents; and five brothers; and four sisters. He is survived by son, Michael (Margaret) Lyons; three grandchildren: Melissa Lyons McDowell, Jerad McCullough, and Erica M. Cox; and seven great-grandchildren; his wife of 13 years, Lynda Lyons; and her six children.

A Memorial Service for Neil will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Kingdom Embassy Church, 181 1st St. SE, East Wenatchee, WA.

Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

To send flowers to the family of Neil Lyons, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 15
Service
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
11:00AM
Kingdom Embassy Church
181 1st Street S.E.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA 98802
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags