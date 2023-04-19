Neil Orin Petersen
February 6, 1930 – August 20, 2021
Waterville, WA
Neil Orin Petersen, passed away on August 20, 2021, in Waterville, WA, at the age of 91. Neil was born on February 6, 1930, to Walt and Hazel Moore-Petersen. He was the only son, with two sisters (Joan and Judy) and was raised on the family farm near Farmer, WA. They expanded the farm to Baseline Rd., in Waterville. Neil graduated from Waterville High School in 1948, and obtained his pilot's license shortly after.
During his early years, Neil joined the Air Force as a flight crew member on the B36 Bomber, known by aviation enthusiasts as the “Big S.A.C. Peacemaker” of the 1950's; ten engines, six turning, four burning, he was a life-time American Patriot!
He married Peggy Hake in 1953, bringing their oldest son, Randy, into their family while living in Rapid City, SD, and serving in the Air Force. After serving, the family returned to Waterville, where they were so proud to bring two more wonderful sons: Tracy and Blake, onto the family farm. Growing wheat, raising cattle and working as a family the years passed.
A later marriage with Ailsa Armstrong Luft, was forged on love and respect. They met at a motorcycle store and were together until her passing in February of 2009. Bringing two more children to the family: Rebecca Meadows and Pat Luft, treated as his own children. Neil and Ailsa traveled to many areas of the U.S., often on their motorcycles.
He owned and flew a variety of light planes and made friends wherever he went. Especially enjoying Saturday morning pilot's breakfasts. He often said he flew in the best years and golden age of private aviation. Neil and his best friend, John Melton, flew low and slow across the country to the East Coast in John's Cessna 172. After sitting shoulder to shoulder together for eight hours, they were happy to have separate rooms. While there, they visited an aviation museum where he finally got to see one of the final remaining B36's on display.
Neil was a GREAT storyteller! It is said that most of the stories were true.
Farming, Family, Flying, Friendship, and his Christian Faith were part of a life well lived.
Neil was preceded in death by his son, Blake; sister, Judy; parents, Walt and Hazel; and wife, Ailsa. He leaves behind his children: Randy Petersen, Tracy Petersen, Becky Meadows, and Pat Luft; as well as seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
There will be a Graveside Service at Waterville Cemetery, 523-527 E. Elm St., Waterville, WA, 98858, on April 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., which will include a fly over (weather permitting) of “Miss. Veedol”, the replica of the first plane to cross the Pacific from Japan to East Wenatchee, as well as additional aircraft. A meal will follow at Neil's place, 1580 W. Baseline Rd., Waterville, WA. If not attending the service, all are welcome to the luncheon. Please bring your Neil stories and join the family and friends to honor the special man that we all love and admire. Please contact Randy, at 509-670-4434 for any additional information.