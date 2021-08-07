Neiland Jerome Mayer
June 25, 1939 - August 2, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Neiland Jerome Mayer was born in Everett, WA, on June 25, 1939, to Clarence and Olga Mayer. He was welcomed home to the loving arms of our Lord on August 2, 2021. Neil spent his early years in Everett with his sister, Carole, and younger brother, Chuck. The family moved to a small farm east of Marysville, WA, just as Neil was entering high school. During his high school years, he was also a part of the local ROTC. After graduating, Neil served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Neil was a member of a pistol team, traveling around the country participating in competitive shooting. Neil enjoyed shooting, was a good shot, and enjoyed visiting about the days in the military. Shortly after he was discharged, he was recalled for the Cuban crisis, and was stationed in Texas. After his return, he met and married the love of his life, Ann Louise Dunkin. They were married and partners in love for 58 years. They are blessed with three wonderful children, Yvonne, Leslie, and John. At the age of six, Leslie was called home to be with Jesus.
Neil started working at Boeing, in 1965. Originally at the Renton plant, then transferring after two years to the Everett plant, where the new 747 would be built. He remained at the Everett plant until his retirement, in 1996. He was a skilled mechanic and worked a variety of jobs, until he was asked to be a manager. Neil was well liked and respected as a man who valued his crew. He was known as a boss who was generous with recognition for a job well done.
In 1969, he moved his young family from Everett to Granite Falls, WA, where they would live for the next 27 years. They bought an early 1900’s homestead and the work began. This home was filled with deep love and laughter and was the gathering place for many family and friends. Neil was a humble man, always putting others first. He was best known for being a man who loves the Lord, his family, and his country. Neil’s family, both immediate and extended, was his highest joy and most treasured gift. He enjoyed many things over the years, but his family was his priority and love. Neil loved being involved and attending family activities. From swimming lessons, horse shows, school functions, sports, and racing, to family dinners and holidays, this is where he was the happiest. Neil was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, great-uncle, and loyal friend. From the ones who knew him best to those who knew him for only a short time, Neil touched everyone in a very special way. His kind heart and gentle spirit brought the light of love to all he touched. He will always be with us. We look forward to being together again with him for eternity.
He is survived by his wife, Ann L. Mayer; daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Morris Regan; son and daughter-in-law, John and Julie Mayer; grandchildren: Kelcey Mayer, Ireland Regan, Ryley Mayer, and Abbie Mayer; great-grandchildren: Mersaydin, Abbie, and Kingzlee; his sister, Carole Gardner; and brother, Chuck Mayer; along with many nieces and nephews.
A very special and grateful thank you to the team of doctors and nurses at Central Washington Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Saddlerock Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA.