Nellie Fern O'Keefe
Wenatchee, WA
Nellie Fern (Cammack) O’Keefe, daughter of Albert and Echo Cammack was born on February 10, 1923, in Entiat, WA. She entered her final rest Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Nellie graduated from Entiat High School, in 1941. That fall, she attended Eastern Washington College of Education, graduating with a teaching degree, in August of 1944. Her first job was in Omak, WA, where she met her future husband, Russell O’Keefe, of Okanogan, WA. They were married on June 23, 1946, in Entiat, then lived another year in Omak, before moving to Yakima, WA, where Russell attended Perry Technical Institute, while she taught at the grade school in Selah, WA.
Nellie stayed home when she had her two children: Lynn in 1951 and Carol in 1953, but returned to the class room the fall of 1957, teaching at Lewis & Clark, as well as Columbia Grade Schools until retiring, in 1980.
Upon her retirement, she and her good friend, Betty Bell, managed the Wenatchee Valley Museum’s gift shop as volunteers for a number of years. Other community activities included Kelewani (Women’s Kiwanis group), Therapy Guild for Deaconess Hospital, plus she was active in Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators. Nellie was a longtime member of Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, serving as one of the first women elders, plus was a member of one of the guilds, and attended many Bible studies there. Traveling was a passion for Nellie and Russell, enjoying many trips with family and friends in the United States, as well as Europe.
She was preceded in death by husband, Russell; and brother, Jim Cammack. She is survived by son, Lynn O’Keefe (Linda); daughter, Carol Schrader (Rick); and two grandchildren: Mark and Erica Schrader.
The family would like to thank the staff at Columbia Basin Hospital and Rehab for the excellent care she received there, as well as the staff at Ella’s Adult Family home including: Jamie, Trish, Kelsey, Annie, and Layceann, where she received loving care for the past two months.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Local Missions at Saddlerock Church. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.