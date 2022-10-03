Nicholas William Larry Hamburg
January 31, 1983 – September 28, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Nick was born January 31, 1983, in Everett, WA, and died September 28, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA. Spina Bifida confined him to a walker or wheelchair for his entire life, BUT WHAT A LIFE HE LIVED!! He went through the Sultan School District, graduating in 2003. He was very involved with school and sports activities, never missing a game or dance. Nick was in Tiger Cub, Weblo, and Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Star; camp-outs were his favorites.
He worked at Romac Industries before moving to East Wenatchee, WA, in 2004, where he really gained more independence and riding the Link bus by himself. Nick volunteered at the Library and Colonial Vista. He worked at Mt. View Fitness, then Pacific Aerospace for over ten years. He was interested in local, national, international news, always reporting to us what was going on. Nick also liked local and cultural activities like parades, symphonies and performances. Sports were a big interest for Nick, especially the WSU Cougars, Wenatchee Wild, Apple Sox and local high school teams. He loved outdoor activities like biking, road trips, state parks, and monuments. He also spent hours on the deck, reading and watching the birds and boats on the river.
Nick traveled extensively to all the western states, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and trips to Civil War Battlefields, Washington D.C. and Mexico.
One of his favorite things was riding his hand-cranked bike every Friday to the VFW for their weekly meeting. Nick was involved with the Heritage Society, Worx Gym, VFW and Upper Valley Connection, where he played baseball, basketball, soccer, fished, went on hay and snow rides and dances. He loved downhill skiing at Stevens Pass with OutDoorsforAll, and horseback riding at Alatheia Riding Center. He was very generous and contributed to many local and national charities.
Wherever Nick went, happiness followed. He had a way of making people feel happier, better. One VFW member said, “Whenever Nick comes through the door, we all feel better.” And the world is a better place because of Nick. He has a sign above his computer desk that says, “Always end the day with a positive thought. No matter how hard things were, tomorrow's a fresh opportunity to make it better.”
He fearlessly endured many stays and surgeries at Children's Hospital in Seattle, WA; always coming home a stronger/better, person. We would like to thank all the staff at Children's Hospital and Confluence Health. They were not only caregivers, but friends to Nick and us. To everyone who helped make Nick's life better.
Nick is survived by his parents, Linda and Dennis Hamburg; sisters: Jill and Paige; brothers: Chris, Shane (Meg), Doug, Ben; and many nieces; and nephews.
Memorials can be sent in his name to VFW Post 3617, 211 11th NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802; Upper Valley Connection, P.O. Box 2137, Leavenworth, WA, 98826; or Seattle Children's Hospital Memorial Wall, P.O. Box 5371, Seattle, WA, 98145.
A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Veteran's Hall, 1206 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Nick, you will always be with us in our hearts. Our goal is to be more like you. Thank you for the life you showed us. Goodbye, our HERO, and God Bless.