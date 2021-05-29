Nicolas Allen Brunner

Nicholas Allen Brunner
Cashmere, WA
Nicholas Allen Brunner passed away suddenly, on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Nick was born on January 6, 1971, in Wenatchee, WA, to Duane and Dorothy Brunner. He spent his entire childhood in Cashmere, WA, attending preschool through high school in the Cashmere School District. He graduated from Cashmere High School, in 1989, and had spent his four years of high school active in football, wrestling, baseball, FFA, and making countless friends.
After graduation, he went to Washington State University to study Horticulture, in hopes of one day becoming a fieldman. While at WSU, he was a member of the SAE fraternity and became a life-long Cougar. Nick spent a semester doing an internship in New Zealand and traveled extensively through New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, and other surrounding islands. Once he returned, he graduated from WSU, in 1994, with a double major in Horticulture and Entomology (as he would explain it “fruit trees and bugs”). Nick loved his time in Pullman, WA, and some of his favorite memories and stories he liked to tell came from his college life. From peanut night at Shakers, to the rental on Whitman, good times at the fraternity, or football games, even how the pick-up line “want to come see my bug collection” didn’t work; he had nothing but great memories from WSU, and could still recite his student ID number without hesitation. After graduation, he moved back to the Wenatchee Valley and started his career in the fruit industry working for Skookum, Blue Bird, and finally, Columbia Fruit Packers, where he has spent the last 21 years building strong personal relationships with his growers, while advising them on raising cherries and apples.
Since that pick-up line from college didn’t work, Nick took a leap of faith in June of 1997, by meeting a girl named Jennifer, on a blind date. They met on a Thursday, he asked her out for that Friday, and then Saturday, and after those three dates, they were a couple. He proposed on Valentine’s Day of 1998, and they were married on August 8, 1998. Nick and Jenn made their first home in Wenatchee, where they welcomed their daughter, Shelby, in April of 2000, and finally their son. Colson, in March of 2003. With their family complete, they started the search for a forever home and eventually settled in Cashmere, in March of 2004. Raising their kids in Cashmere was very important to Nick and he was always so proud to have both his kids be Bulldogs.
Nick never missed an event his kids were in and was their biggest supporter. He dedicated all of his free time to his family and found himself doing things like getting certified in pole vault safety, so Shelby could practice during the off season, catching thousands of Colson’s snaps any time of the day, in any weather, with or without gloves and even driving the second CHS “cheer van”, during basketball season for years. Not only did he support his own kids, but every other kid who was participating. He coached youth baseball, soccer, football, and wrestling, and helped with apple judging for FFA. He set an amazing example for his own kids and all of Cashmere’s youth, as to what a supportive, loving, and dedicated father and husband should be.
His family loves to travel and have taken trips all over the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Hawaii, as recently as just over a month ago. So many memories have been built on these trips and the time they all had together, exploring new places can never be replaced. Elk hunting with his lifelong friends and now, his son, was something he looked forward to every year. The mountains were his favorite place to be if he wasn’t in an orchard. Nick will be remembered for his patience, happiness, kindness, quick smile, and easy-going attitude. He always had time for everyone and truly cared. He loved his family, friends, job, and this valley.
Nick is survived by his wife and children, Jenn, Shelby, and Colson Brunner; his mother, Dorothy Brunner; older brothers: Ken (Tammy) Brunner, Matt (Janine) Brunner, Chris (Marci) Brunner, and Adam (Nicole) Brunner; in-laws, Gary and Cindy Kehl; brothers-in-law; Russ (Lisa) Kehl and Adam (Sarah) Kehl; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and so many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Duane Brunner; and brother, Steven Brunner.
A Celebration of Nick’s Life will be Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Cashmere High School, 329 Tigner Rd, Cashmere, WA. If you feel inclined to do so, charitable contributions can be sent in Nick’s name to Cashmere Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 177, Monitor, WA, 98836. Photos, videos and stories you would like to privately share with Nick’s family can be sent to brunnerfamily8@hotmail.com Arrangements are being handled by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.