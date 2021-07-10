Nicolette Balala
East Wenatchee, WA
Nicolette Balala was born on March 4, 1945, in Sacramento, CA, to parents, Monda and Ben Balala. She grew up in San Francisco, CA, alongside her brother, Bruce. As a family, they spent weekends in the woods outside the city, logging, creating roads, and building a small cabin.
She went to college to study chemistry and graduated from Cal Berkeley with a bachelor's degree. She had a long career as an IT engineer and eventually retired from working at Siemens. She found the work interesting and purposeful.
Nicolette and her husband, Bob, moved to East Wenatchee, WA, in 2007, drawn to the beauty of the area and its people. They loved their time there and made many good memories. Bob passed away a few years ago, and Nicolette was his devoted caretaker until the end.
She was a very independent and capable woman who got excited by gadgets and problem solving, and had her own sense of style. She was an avid skier, bicyclist, and swimmer. A lover of animals, Nicolette had two beloved pets: her cat, Tsunami. and her dog, Cinder.
Nicolette passed away on June 29, 2021, and is survived by her brother; niece; grand-nephew; and many wonderful friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.