Nila Maxine Black Schmidt
Mansfield, WA
A Classy Lady who married a Local Cowboy. She preferred the name Maxine. Together, with her husband, Deane Schmidt, they raised five children and managed the Schmidt Farm. Maxine's family came from Missouri to Waterville, WA, where she was born and later moved to Mansfield, WA.
She first ran into Deane, her future husband, when she was in the fifth grade, but wasn't impressed, since he thought enough of himself already. He showed off every day by riding to school on his horse.
After graduating from high school, Maxine attended college at Washington State University in Pullman, WA, for two years. One of her first loves was music and singing. She especially enjoyed opera and she had a beautiful singing voice. During those college years, she had recitals and sang whenever she could. She also enjoyed drawing. Her scrapbooks and journals were filled with pictures of horses, glam movie stars, and stylish ladies.
Eventually, Deane's frequent trips to see Maxine at WSU finally convinced Maxine he was her man, by acting cool and dressing preppy. That lasted until they married and he instantly changed from preppy to Outlaw Cowboy. They married on February 27, 1949. Family was always one of Maxine's highest priorities.
Turns out she was cut out to be a country girl living the farm life. Farming is a gamble and you need backbone to press on, especially during the difficult years. Maxine was soft spoken, genteel, and kind, but with plenty of backbone. This came in handy when the rattlesnakes would show up in the garden or front yard, and Maxine would use a gun, hoe, or shovel to get rid of them. She finally settled on a hoe because she would be less likely to shoot her foot off. Maxine spent time herding her five children and keeping her husband out of trouble. During harvest, Maxine worked at the Central Washington grain Elevators for 13 years with her father, Harry Black. Of course, since she had so much spare time, she also helped take care of pigs, cows, chickens, rabbits, geese, ducks, horses, drove wheat truck, and anything else that had to be done. They farmed until Deane retired in his early 60's, after farming for 40 years, from 1949 to 1989.
Finally, it was time to travel and do things they had been dreaming about. They visited Hawaii, stayed ten years in Montana, drove east to Missouri to see family, went North to Bella Coola, BC, enjoyed the Grand Ole Opry in Tennessee, and wherever else the wind took them.
Maxine was always a good student and she became a student of the Bible. She recognized the wisdom and the benefits of applying its principles. Maxine became a wonderful example of applying Christian qualities. Even her daughters-in-law were glad to have her as a mother-in-law because of those wonderful qualities. In 1953, she dedicated her life to doing God's will and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, actively sharing her faith with others. She was a very faithful person and will be missed by all who knew her. We are looking forward to seeing her again in the resurrection.
Maxine is survived by her five children: Shelley, Brad, Sheila, Dena, and Bart; sister, Lois Branscom; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Followed in death by her brother, Gordon Black. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Deane; their daughter, April Lynn; and their grandson, Brittan; her brother, Howard Black; parents, Mary and Harry Black.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 301 State Way (Hospital Hill), Brewster, WA.