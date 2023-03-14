Nina M. (Smith) Anderson
November 13, 1938 to March 3, 2023
Nina M. (Smith) Anderson
November 13, 1938 to March 3, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
She was born in Fort Smith, AR, to Mennis and Allie (White) Smith, the fourth of five siblings. To pursue a better life, the family packed up and moved to Yakima, WA, to work in the fruit industry, and save money to buy land.
Her love began to bloom towards her future husband, Jesse J. Anderson in the second grade. They broke up a few times, but love won and they married on June 29, 1957. Three sons were born and family life began. While her husband worked as an Ironworker, together, they planted their own orchard starting the Anderson and Son's family business, built a home and moved in in 1969. Life as a homemaker and bookkeeper kept her busy and she was always in the kitchen whipping up a meal for anyone that the kids or grandkids brought home. Some of her specialties were: Everything but the kitchen sink soup, coco cola cake, waffle witches, buffalo chip cookies, monkey bread and anything that required apples! She loved her siblings and spent as much time as possible treasure hunting and being together, even though they were spread out all across the state. Many stray dogs were lucky to find a warm and welcoming home. She always rooted and supported the underdog, human or animal; her compassionate personality shined, always.
She is survived by her son, Steve Anderson of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Beau (Mackenzee) and children, Rubee, Barron, Rogan and Rosee of Royal City, WA, Tyler of Vancouver, WA, Dane (Alexis) and children, Jaxon, Drew and Keaghan of Vancouver, WA, Ashley of San Diego, CA; and daughters-in- law: Angie Coles and Nannette Saint of Wenatchee, WA; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse; sons: Mark and Daryl; and siblings: Louise Leedom, Nolan Smith, Deloris Shelton and Barb Reid.
Please join her family as we Celebrate Nina's Life at the Highlander Golf Course, 2920 8th St. SE., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802 on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.
