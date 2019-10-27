Noel Freeman Dockins
East Wenatchee, WA
Noel Freeman Dockins, 69, a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandpa "Paw-daddy", and friend, passed to rest on October 16, 2019, at his East Wenatchee, WA, home, with his loving family at his side. Noel was born in Wideman, AR, on June 30, 1950, to Freeman and Estella (Brown) Dockins, attending school in Calico Rock, AR. As a young man, he moved to Washington State to begin his journey.
He spent over 30 years intensely working as an Agricultural Specialist, beginning as a Harvester/Heavy Machine Operator for Columbia Foods (now Simplot) in Quincy, WA. Working his way from the bottom to the top, he earned the title of “Supervisor/Manager for Field Operations” and eventually medically retired.
Noel had two kids: Kristen Dockins and Scott Oppen, and grandkids: Sheldon and Shadrick, with whom he spent much of his time outside of work. He would compromise his life to ensure they were always loved and cared for. Even though kids and grandkids took priority over his passions, he still found ways to enjoy them with his family and friends.
Noel enjoyed fishing, classic cars, and traveling to scenic places. He was a Jack-of-all-trades and loved learning new things. He was thoughtful in doing acts of service for people while asking for nothing in return. He was clearly a family man and absolutely the best father, brother, uncle, cousin, paw-daddy, and friend anyone could ask for. Noel Dockins will be extremely missed and never forgotten.
Noel was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Brenda Sue Dockins Pinkston; nephew, Jason Logan; and other family members. He is survived by his children: Kristen and Scott; brother, Donnie Dockins; sisters: Pamela Shaver, Kay Logan, and Gay Bates; nieces: Sherry (David) Lawrence, Stephanie (Mark) IsenHart; and nephews: Jim Dockins and Ronald Bates.
A Memorial Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements.
