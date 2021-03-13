Nola Mae Hensley
Cashmere, WA
Nola Mae Hensley, born Juneteenth, 1932, in Wenatchee, WA, to Eben Russell Davis and Mae Pearl Simpson. She died on February 19, 2021, from cardiogenic shock.
She was happily married to Harold Raymond Hensley, from Oklahoma, for many years. Harold and Nola met at the East Wenatchee Grange. Harold proposed to her at the Apple Blossom Parade, where she was Princess Dryden. Harold then went to the Korean War, and they were married soon after he returned from the War.
Nola was the daughter of an orchardist family, Eben and Mae, and she grew up happily with two brothers: Bill Davis, and Bob Davis.
Harold and Nola made a home in Cashmere, WA, where they raised their two sons and one grandson, Russell E. Hensley, Rod Hensley, and Johnathan Hensley. She worked at the Cashmere Middle School Library for many years, where she was lovingly known as Mrs. H., and touched many lives. Shortly after, she bought the Beecher Hill House in Peshastin, WA, where she did a lot of entertaining. She had always wanted that home, even as a little girl. After her husband, Harold, passed, she moved back to Cashmere.
Nola is survived by her two sons: Russell and Rod; grandchildren: Johnathan, JodiAnne, Melissa, Stacey, Emily, and Eben; great-grandchildren: Luke, Lana Mae, Laci, Leia Jojo, (from JodiAnne) Hannah, Charlotte, Madillyn, (from Melissa), Braden, Dalton, Logan (from Stacy).
At Nola's request, there will be a Large Celebration of Life, in June, to honor her. Everyone that knew Nola, knew they were loved and walked away with a smile.