Noreen E. Singleton

Noreen Evelyn (Bonillo) Singleton was born on March 26, 1920, in Gridley, CA, to Louis and Mildred (Schoof) Bonillo and was raised and educated in Placerville, CA. Noreen married Floyd E. Singleton in 1940. Her husband was in the U.S. Air Force and they lived in many locations in the United States, England, and Japan. In the 1960's, she was employed in banking in Virginia and California.
After her husband retired from the Air Force, they owned and operated apple orchards north of East Wenatchee, WA, and retired in 1984. They spent the following winters in Mesa, AZ, continuing to live in their home in East Wenatchee, WA, in the summers, where Noreen continued her lifelong passion as an avid bridge player. She and her husband moved to Vancouver, WA, in 2004, to be close to family members.
She is survived by her daughter, Shari Blakey of Vancouver, WA; granddaughter, Kimberley McGair of Portland, OR; grandson, Dale Hanks of Denver, CO; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her parents; and brother.
