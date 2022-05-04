Norma Evelyn DenHerder passed into eternity on Friday, April 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was at peace and going on to what she had lived for. Mom made her choice to serve God 77 years ago in India, the country that she was born in and loved. Mom met Dad, Robert DenHerder in 1943, an American GI, and they were married May 1, 1946, and sailed to the U.S. five days later. They arrived in Oregon and made their home farming. Three children were born: Evelyn, Keith, and Melvin. They left there in 1952, and moved to California, then to Washington. After Dad retired, Mom was finally able to live where it was warm, and they had 20 wonderful years in Arizona. Mom and Dad spent 67 years together and enjoyed traveling to many countries, especially India, and all the wonderful privileges traveling brings. Mom loved family and as a very loving grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma.
Mom is survived by her daughter, Evelyn (Terry) Gildersleeve; nine grandchildren: Rebecca (Jon) Wood, Bob (Lynda) Dixon, Mike (Sarah) Dixon, Joshua DenHerder, Trevor (Emma) DenHerder, Jessica DenHerder, Ashlee DenHerder, Nicole (Keith) Hewitt and Justin DenHerder; her sister, Marilyn O'Rourke; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Robert (Bob); beloved sons: Keith and Melvin DenHerder; brothers: Warren O'Rourke and Brian O'Rourke; and sister, Audrey Ferdiands; and two great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Wenatchee Valley. The family extends a big THANK YOU to each one of you that helped Mom. She appreciated all her care.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.