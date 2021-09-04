Norma Herring
Wenatchee, WA
Norma Herring of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on August 24, 2021, with her children and beautiful home and yard around her. She was born Norma J. Murphy in Coldwater, MI, on November 21, 1927. She grew up on a small farm there and went on to attend the University of Michigan, where she received a bachelor’s degree of science in nursing.
Shortly after graduating, Norma moved to California and promptly met Gene Herring, a young naval officer who would become her husband of 66 years. Gene’s career in the U.S. Navy and, later, the U.S. Forest Service, took them to many communities across the country, including Wenatchee for most of the 1960's. When Gene retired in 1983, they returned to Wenatchee and built a comfortable home, for their remaining years.
Norma worked as a nurse in hospitals most of her career, but also spent time as a school nurse, nursing instructor, and working in health research. After retiring from nursing, she kept busy volunteering with the YWCA and Friends of the Library. She always supported and contributed to her community, wherever it happened to be. She instilled in her children that same level of civic mindedness.
She loved working in her yard, trying new things in her garden, finding “treasures” at estate sales, indulging her cats, beating her children at cribbage, bantering with her grandchildren (but failing to persuade any of them to attend the University of Michigan), visiting with old friends in Wenatchee, and arguing politics with anyone willing to engage with her. She horrified her children with tales of growing up in a farmhouse with no electricity or indoor plumbing. But in her 80's, became the first member of the family to get hooked on an iPad. Her favorite way to spend an evening was to sit quietly side-by-side with her husband, each engrossed in a good book.
The home she and Gene built was filled with warmth and welcome, and served for decades as the gathering spot for their close-knit family. The love and support Norma gave her four children was unconditional, and long into adulthood, invaluable to each of them. When illness came for Gene in his last few years, she devoted herself to the care and comfort of her life partner.
Norma is survived by her children: Anne Herring and husband, Jim Comer of Tucson, AZ, Bruce Herring and wife, Julie Bay of Wenatchee, WA, Kathy Robb and husband, Charlie of East Wenatchee, WA, and David Herring of Alexandria, VA; six grandchildren, who brought so much joy to her life: Brook, Peter, Erin, Carmen, Rebecca and Nathan; along with four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Gene Herring, in 2016.
Her family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice for their support.
The family is planning a private Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wenatchee Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or Friends of the Library, 310 Douglas St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.