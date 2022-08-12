Norma Jean “Penny” Brouillette
January 18, 1929 - August 1, 2022
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Norma Jean “Penny” Brouillette
January 18, 1929 - August 1, 2022
Cashmere, WA
Norma Jean “Penny” Brouillette went home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022. Penny was born in Anadarko, OK, to Pearl (Williams) Logsdon and Harry Logsdon. During her childhood, her family moved and had a cattle ranch on the Colville Indian Reservation, moved back to Oklahoma, and eventually returned to Washington permanently. She held fond memories of her involvement in high school plays, and the years growing up, when her mother, Pearl, operated the White Spot Restaurant in Manson, WA.
On June 18, 1955, Penny married Marvin “Red” Brouillette. The couple owned and operated Dryden Orchards. Penny left her job at Sears when beginning her family. Along with raising their own four children, Red and Penny fostered six children. Some of those children were from Cuba during a period of political unrest.
Penny had a strong conviction to her community and to children. At different times, she served as a leader for both Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, was a volunteer for the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, volunteered at Our House, had served as the president and director at the Cashmere Senior Center, and much more. Penny had worked as the secretary for the Catholic Family and Child Services, and had held the position of the Director of the Cashmere Museum. She cherished most working with children for over 15 years in the Reading and Math lab at Cashmere Middle School.
Penny was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, the Catholic Daughters of America, and the Lioness Club. She supported several charities, with a special devotion to St. Labre Indian School.
With a love of entertaining, Penny cheerfully welcomed her family and many friends into her home. She often shared fond memories or fascinating trivia from her love of history. Her friends always looked forward to her company when she put on an English Tea.
Penny was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Brouillette; sister, Katherine (Logsdon) Hyneman; brother, Herb Logsdon; and grandson, Alexxander. She is survived by daughter, Jeanne Graham and husband, Skip; son, Joseph Brouillette, and fiancée, Catherine; son, Phillip Brouillette; and son, Brad Brouillette and wife, Teresa, and foster sons: George and Andy Atrio. She took special joy in her six grandchildren: Kristen, Benjamin, Andrew, Samuel, Jacob, and Johanna; and two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Laila.
A Viewing will be held on August 18, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA. Services will be held at the Cashmere Catholic Church, 300 S. Division St., Cashmere, WA, Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., with a Graveside Service to follow. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.