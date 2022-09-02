Norma Rae Sather
June 22, 1936 - August 20, 2022
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Norma Rae Sather
June 22, 1936 - August 20, 2022
Manson, WA
Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker supreme, Norma Rae Sather, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Manson, WA, at the age of 86. Norma was born on June 22, 1936, in Oxford, NE, to Harold and Marie Swindell. She attended West Seattle High School, where she fell in love with the love of her life, Jon Sather. They both graduated in 1954, and a year later, in 1955, they were married. She was a nursing assistant briefly, before finding her true calling of wife, mother, and homemaker.
Over the years, the couple welcomed four daughters into their home. The family soon grew into eight grandkids and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom Norma leaves behind.
Norma was not only mother to her daughters, but always a welcoming force to their many friends over the years. A master cook and hostess, she showed her love by showering everyone with good food and drink. Whether it be gardening or baking up her grandkids favorite goodies, lemon bars and mac and cheese, her hands were rarely still. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and could always be found enjoying a good laugh and a good glass of wine or two. A cheerleader from her grandkid's passions to horse arenas and beyond, win or lose, you could always count on her to be there. Norma shaped her family through love, support, and encouragement. If you needed advice, she was there with an empathic ear and a nudge in the right direction. Norma always relished in the simple things in life and made sure to remind those around her that the simple moments were always the most precious.
Norma is survived by her daughters: Anne Mcpherson (Don), Cathy Kamphaus (Rick), Kristen Nolen; and son-in-law, Johnny Adkisson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marie Swindell; spouse, Jon Sather; daughter, Jan Adkisson; and son-in-law, Nick Nolen.
Most of all, she loved her family fiercely and worked hard to ensure happiness for each and every one of us. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Please leave thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.