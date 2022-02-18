Norman Beler
August 2, 1941 – December 16, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Norman Beler, 80 of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on December 16, 2021, at his home in Wenatchee. Norman was born at home near Heavener, OK, on August 2, 1941, to Leslie and Ruby (Simmons) Beler. He spent his school years in Oklahoma. At the age of 19, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1960, and served as an Airman 2nd Class. He completed his training as a jet engine mechanic and worked on B-52 bombers, that were going to Vietnam, until 1966.
Norman had several short term jobs after the Air Force, such as pruning in the orchards in Wenatchee, WA, working at a saw mill in Medford, OR, then, he was hired by Boeing in Seattle, WA, but was laid off in 1970, with most of the rest of the Boeing employees. He then moved back to Wenatchee where he became a grounds keeper at the Three Lakes Golf Course. During his time at the Three Lakes golf course, he applied for a job at the Post Office in Wenatchee and was hired. He worked for the Post Office for 26 years until he retired in 1999.
He married Virginia “Ginger” (Anderson) Lees in 1983. When Norm retired in 1999, they moved to Arizona until 2011, where they continued to spend their winters and their summers at Mill Bay on Lake Chelan, where Norm worked as the grounds keeper until they came back to Wenatchee to stay in 2019.
Norm enjoyed cars, street rods and especially the Classy Chassis Parade and Car Show held at Apple Blossom time in Wenatchee, WA. Also, golf, gold prospecting, and music. Music was certainly the love of his life. In 2007, he recorded two CD's. The first with 14 country songs and the second with 12 more country songs. During the winters in Arizona, he would sing and play his guitar in jam sessions with other musicians, every week, all winter long.
He was generous with his time and talents with volunteer work for the Washington State Parks, where he and Ginger hosted at Lincoln Rock Park and Confluence State Park for many summers. He also volunteered many hours for the Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church where he was a member.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Ruby Beler; two brothers: Roy and Arnold Beler; and a grandson, Shawn Chambers. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Ginger Beler; sister, Maurice Gothard; two brothers: Sam and James Beler; a son and daughter by a previous marriage, Norman Clint Beler and Natalie Robin Chambers; along with five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces; and nephews. Norm became close to many of Ginger's family who helped them in many ways, like helping them move from time to time.
Norm had a Bible scripture that was special to him; Romans chapter 8, verses 38 and 39: “For I am persuaded that neither death nor life nor angels nor principalities nor powers nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Servies are yet to be determined. He will be laid to rest at the Sunnyslope Cemetery, . You are invited to view Norm's online tribute at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com, where you can share a memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple Street, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements have been made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.