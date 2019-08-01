Norman C. Veach
East Wenatchee, WA
Norman C. Veach was born on May 6, 1936, to Virgil and Elma Veach in Lewiston, ID, and he passed away in Wenatchee, WA, on July 21, 2019. Norm graduated from North Central High School in Spokane, WA, in 1954. He went on to play football at Washington State University on a full ride scholarship, where family lore has it that he was the fastest in his class before blowing out his knee for a second time.
After graduating from WSU, he began his teaching career in Chewelah, WA, then later, in Wapato, WA, and Ephrata, WA, between 1962 and 1977. Norm taught math and coached basketball and football among a few other sports. He continued his education to become a Master of Science in Physical Education and a Master of Public Administration. He then went on to become a public school administrator and served in administration in Ephrata, WA, and Cle Elum, WA, and then moved to Wapato, WA. He eventually retired after serving as Leavenworth Cascade Superintendent of Schools, from 1983 to 1989.
Norm had a love for the outdoors. He loved golf, playing an average of four times a week for decades. He was still playing three times a week up until a month before his passing, thanks to his golfing buddies in his park. Norm’s hobbies included making golf clubs, fishing, and snowmobiling.
Norm leaves behind his partner of 27 years, Rita Clark, whom he cherished. He also leaves his sons, the Veach boys, whom he loved very much: David of Tacoma, WA, Clarke of Richland, WA, and Paul of Maple Valley, WA; five grandchildren: Chad, Bethany, Kyle, Brian, and Eric; and twelve great- grandkids. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.