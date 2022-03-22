Norman Dale Scott
October 17, 1936 – March 9, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Norman Dale Scott passed from this life into the waiting arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He is now whole again and at peace. We, on the other hand, have a void in our lives that no other can fill. Dad was an amazing man. He was born on October 17, 1936, in Kress, TX, to Lonnie Lee Scott and Eulabell (Cates) Scott. Early on, the family moved to a farm just outside Aiken, TX, where Dad grew up farming, raising animals of all sorts and driving fast cars.
Dad graduated from Plainview High School, where he met his wife, Patricia (McDaniels), in class. She asked him for a stick of gum and he threw her his car keys, saying there was gum in the glove box. She threw them back and said she did not go to the car of boys she did not know. And so, they began to talk. When Norm went to pick her up for their first date, he met her folks. Her father was a Deputy Sherriff at the time and had just gotten off work. Mr. McDaniels had his duty belt laying across the coffee table in the living room when Norm arrived to pick her up. Dad always said that made a lasting impression.
Patricia and Norman were married on September 14, 1958. They began farming and started a family. Norm was always good with animals and for a while, raised Chinchillas. He and mom traveled all over the U.S. to shows and events, where his Chinchillas won several National Competitions. Everywhere Dad went, he instantly made friends. Everyone thought he was wonderful.
In 1975, Norman moved his family from Texas to Wenatchee, WA, where he began raising apples instead of cotton. He took his family on numerous outings to explore the mountains and rivers around Wenatchee, usually including another family or two in the adventure. Norm also worked for Alcoa Aluminum in Wenatchee, and retired from there after 25 years of service.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son, and friend. He loved his family deeply and spent his life taking care of us all. He was strong, smart, caring and generous. A man of great character, he showed us by example how important honesty and integrity are. Norm was the kind of guy who could fix or build anything he set his mind to. And, when he built something, he usually went over the top. When he built his granddaughter a play house, he asked Keila if he could put electricity and running water in it. We are not entirely sure he was joking.
Through the years, Norm was known to successfully pan for gold, create beautiful jewelry from rocks and semi-precious stones he would either find or purchase, including Ellensburg Blues, and just be an all-around great guy. He had an easy laugh and loved a good story. He had a way of putting people at ease and everyone who met him loved him. He was strong in his faith and made sure that us kids knew about Jesus. Rest In Peace, Dad. You worked hard all of your life, but your work here is done and you finished well! We love you always!
Norman was predeceased by his loving wife Patricia; his son, Kelly; and his sister, Lavern. He is survived by his son, Greg Scott (Charlene) of Yakima, WA, his daughter, Keila Scott of Yakima, WA; his grandchildren: Aaron (Mariel) Scott of New Orleans, LA, Hallie Scott (Jason Merges) of Seattle, WA, David Scott of Seattle, WA, Brionna Scott of Yakima, WA, Alan Scott of Cashmere, WA, and Kitiara Rosenfelt. He is also survived by his nieces: Debbie Archer (Wilmer) of Lockney, TX, and Vivian West (Ricky) of Dickens, TX, and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A small graveside service for family will be held in Wenatchee, WA.