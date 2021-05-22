Norman K. Burke, Jr.
Chelan, WA
Norman K Burke, Jr., also known as John Burke, was born on December 10, 1930, in Beefhide, KY, and passed away on May 8, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA, at the age of 90, due to cancer. Norman was a retired aerospace engineer for Boeing, and an avid mountaineer and fisherman.
He was the loving husband to Gwendolyn Burke; father to three daughters: Susan Laing, Cynthia Vey, and Jennifer Allyn; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Norman was the son of Norman K. Burke, Sr, and Madge Ribken. He had two brothers: Ken and Frank Burke, both deceased.
Graveside Services will be held at Chelan Fraternal Cemetery, 815 N. Bradley St., Chelan, WA, 98816, on June 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.