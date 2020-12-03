Norman Leroy Wilson
Rock Island, WA
Norman was born on October 8, 1961, to Jack and Dorothy Wilson in Wenatchee, WA, and moved to Rock Island, WA, in 1964. He attended Rock Island Elementary School, then Sterling Junior High School, and graduated, in 1980, from Eastmont High School. He then attended Arizona Automotive Tech Institute. Norman had man jobs throughout the years: Lamb Weston, Simplot, Skookum, Bluebird, numerous places in the restaurant field, Wenatchee Raceway, and was self-employed.
Norman had a love for cars and trucks and knew most everything about them and enjoyed talking about them. He had a large collection of all kinds of vehicles.
He loved the woods and all wildlife, especially deer. He loved the mountain bonfires and cookouts, parties, gathering with his friends, family, people he considered family and neighbors. He loved his best friends: Barry Speegle, Wade Johnson, Mary Lou and John Senseney, and many others.
Norman was preceded in death by his grandparents: Harvey and Sarah Beem, and Clerence and Johana Wilson; older brother, Wayne Laney Wilson; sister, Julie Wilson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his parents, Jack and Dorothy Wilson; sisters: Marti Goodwin of Orting, WA, Rebecca Lynn of Yakima, WA, Bonnie (Clay) King of Malaga, WA, Valery (Bob) Walton of Wenatchee, WA; brothers: Jack Wilson, Jr. of Rock Island, WA, John Wilson of East Wenatchee, WA; numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.
God made a place for Norman in November of 2020. His body will be laid to rest in peace at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.