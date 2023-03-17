Norman Maydole
May 21, 1940 - March 3, 2023
Norman Maydole
May 21, 1940 - March 3, 2023
Cashmere, Washington
Norman Maydole, 82, passed away on March 3, 2023. He was born on May 21, 1940, in Everett, WA, to Gilbert and Betsy Maydole. He graduated from Everett High School in 1958. On October 12, 1963, he married Carolyne Schooler in Wenatchee, WA.
After the birth of their only child, Russell (November of 1964), Norman and Carol moved to Everett, WA, and then, Lake Stevens, WA, where they lived for 34 years. Norm worked for Scott Paper Company directly out of high school, then shortly after, was hired on with the National Forest Service as a fire suppression and lookout crew member. Norm also worked as a machine operator before he decided to join the local electrical union where he attended a four-year apprenticeship and became a Journeyman, and later, Master Electrician. He worked for several contractors before opening his own successful business in 1970, Western Electric and Heating. He retired in 2000. Norm was baptized in 1958, as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the Cashmere congregation since 2000.
Norm is survived by his wife, Carol of Cashmere, WA; sister, Sandra Ward of Monroe, WA; brother and sisters-in-law, Joe and Terry Schooler of Malaga, WA; and Patricia Bryant of Seattle, WA; grandchildren: Justin and Hailey Maydole of Granite Falls, WA, Brett Maydole of Ellensburg, WA, Rachel Relyea of Cle Elum, WA; great-grandchildren: Emerson, Romee, and Deacon. Norm was preceded in death by his son, Russell of Wenatchee, WA.
Norm was very outgoing and loved to meet new people. He enjoyed many hobbies throughout his lifetime including: snowmobiling, rock and gem hunting, many family trips in the motor home, and his favorite of which was his horses and horseback riding through the Cascade Mountains.
To view upcoming service details, please visit Norm's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can also share a memory with the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
