Norman Scott Winters
East Wenatchee, WA
Norman Scott Winters, devoted husband and father, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at his home in East Wenatchee, WA, following an extended illness. He was 64 years old.
Norm was born in Wenatchee, WA, on October 1, 1956, to Robert and Naoma Winters. He grew up in the Wenatchee Valley, enjoying many outdoor activities. He especially loved spending time at his grandfather’s pear ranch near Leavenworth, WA. He married Kathy Wood, August 3, 1979, in Wenatchee, WA. They raised a daughter and two sons. Norm enjoyed working in construction for many years. He owned Plumbco, Inc., which serves the fruit industry and many local businesses.
Norman was the most proud of being a father and husband. He liked to travel and vacation with his family. He loved to drive boats, jet skis, and motorcycles. Norm will be remembered for his unique personality and sense of humor. Also, for his generosity and acts of service. He had a sharp mind and shared a wealth of knowledge with many people.
Norm is survived by his wife, Kathy; children: Jessica Winters, Zackary Winters, and Alex Winters; brothers: Robert Winters, Kevin (Jeri) Winters, and Jerry (Denise) Winters; mother-in-law, Myrtle Wood; brothers-in-law: Glen Wood and Dan (Cindy) Wood; three nephews; and five nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Winters and Naoma Martin; and father-in-law, Jerry Wood.
Memorial contributions/donations are welcome at either the National Brain Tumor Society at https://braintumor.org/or the American Brain Tumor Association at https://unitedbrainassociation.org/. For notifications of donations in Norman’s name, use winterschathamhill@
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there can only be a small, private memorial service. You are invited to view Norm’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or picture, or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere, WA.
Memorial contributions/donations are welcome at either the National Brain Tumor Society at https://braintumor.org/or the American Brain Tumor Association at https://unitedbrainassociation.org/. For notifications of donations in Norman’s name, use winterschathamhill@