Oather "Cyril" May
East Wenatchee, WA
Cyril May passed peacefully from this world November 7, 2020. He was 88 years of age. Cyril was born in Dolph, AR, the fifth of six brothers. He lost his parents at the young age of 13. A life event that shaped him and explained the value he placed on his home and family later in life. He lived with an older brother and sister-in-law the remainder of his school years, graduating from Calico Rock High School. He served his time in the U.S. Army in Korea, returning to Arkansas to meet the love of his life, Peggy Teegarden. They married in January of 1956. A few months later, they moved to Washington in search of work. He began working at ALCOA and continued at the plant for 35 years, until his retirement in 1992. His life was defined by his hard work and he provided well for his family, purchasing a home in East Wenatchee, WA, that he and Peggy would remodel and improve over the years. It was a beautiful home and property in which they took great pride. They even planted and maintained a cherry orchard on the property for some years. It was in this home full of love and stability, they raised their three sons and daughter. As a father, he could be relied on for all of life’s more trying times, a testament to what it means to be there for his family. He was also joyful in celebrating his children and grandchildren, with a special fondness for the “little ones” and the fun of early childhood. Many happy years of retirement were spent with a little bit of travel and a whole lot of family time. Peggy would, in time, suffer from early onset dementia, another of those defining life events. Cyril handled it with amazing strength and character, caring for Peggy in the family home until her passing, in 2014. After her passing, he carried on, finding much joy in his grandchildren in his final years.
Cyril was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Peggy. He is survived by his four children: Rex May and wife, Jeanne, Randy May and wife, Wendy, Teresa Colberg and husband, Steve, and Ryan May and wife, Chelsea; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Covid restrictions make necessary a Private Funeral Service which will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.