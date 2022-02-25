OSikesJr1.jpg
Odis “Bo” Clayton

Sikes, Jr.

1942 – 2022

East Wenatchee, WA

Odis Clayton Sikes, Jr., or “Bo”, passed away unexpectedly on January 25, 2022, in his hometown of East Wenatchee, WA. The simplest pleasures in life brought him the greatest of joys; faith and family. Bo found beauty on the mountain and the ability to find happiness in his daily activities on their property. To us, this scripture brings comfort and hope. “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning” - Psalm 30:5.

We are not a family of goodbyes but “see you laters.” Though we grieve now, it is a gift for us to be able to rest in the hope of the joy that is sure to come.

Bo was preceded in death by his parents, Odis Clayton Sikes and Myrtle Mae Sikes of Eros, LA; and siblings: Lucille, Marge, Mable, Sandra, Santha, Gill, and Albert. Bo is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Tina Sikes; sister, Dorthy; children: Karen Lee Cortez, Kelly McElroy, Rhonda Johnson, and Nino Thomas Sikes; along with many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

To honor the presence of our family, a private ceremony will be held at a later date. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.

