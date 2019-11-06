Oliver "Berle" Harris
Chelan, WA
Oliver “Berle” Harris, 78, of Chelan, WA, died on Saturday, November 2, 2019, following a brief illness.
He spent many years working at various auto body shops in the Wenatchee Valley, retiring from Neal’s Body Shop in 2001. He then spent 15 years working for Stoddard Farms in Waterville, WA.
Berle is survived by his wife, Joyce Harris; three sons: Rick Harris and wife, Carol, Ray Harris, and Jim Harris and wife, Cindy; three grandchildren: Grant, Ashley, and Joshua; and three sisters: Jean McKenzie, Lois Day, and Virginia Bechtel.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Clubhouse at Lake Chelan Yacht Club, 12220 S. Lakeshore Dr., Chelan, WA, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.