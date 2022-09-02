Opal Housden
October 28, 1926 – August 17, 2022
Cashmere, WA
Opal Housden, 95, from Cashmere, WA, was born October 28, 1926, at Highlandville, MO, being an identical twin with Ola Collins. She was a long-time Cashmere resident. She passed away August 17, 2022, at her home at Cashmere Manor Apartments on North Street. Her twin lives upstairs in the same apartments. They were never apart of each other, always in contact with each other either by phone or in person every day, since they were born together.
Our mom's last words were of Ola, very worried of leaving her first. They were so close and in tune with each other beyond any other family member. They were like two peas who came out of the same pod. Their souls were as one. Anyone who is a twin understands this connection, it is truly a special bond for life.
Our mother was a very giving and caring lady. She was always interested in people, loved to visit and have company. She was an excellent homemaker and cook. She enjoyed reading and keeping her garden of flowers and lawns in picture-perfect condition.
Opal was quite active until her 80's; up until her health started to slow her down. She was a very hard worker, and she instilled that quality in us kids. Besides being a homemaker, she worked in the orchards around Cashmere and Monitor, WA; thinning and picking apples and pears. She worked with her youngest sister, Grace, for several years. When they picked golden apples, they were very careful and skilled, never bruising these wonderful apples.
One of her favorite parts to her day, besides talking to her sisters on the phone, was reading. She read the Wenatchee “Daily” World newspaper, and kept up on all the local news. She kept up on who was born and who had died. She knew a lot of people in the community. She would have loved to have read her own obituary.
She and her twin attended all family and friends funerals, and kept these people close to them. She always had kind words, sending cards, making food to support them during this time in their lives.
Our mom and dad, aunt Ola and uncle Chet, were all members of the Southern Baptist Church. It was a second family to them. Also, our mom and her twin worked together, cleaning homes for over 20 years. They were quite popular and very good cleaners. They were called “Spic” and “Span” named after the cleaning product. Being twins, it was darling to call them that.
I am her oldest daughter, and whenever I knew they were coming to visit me, I would do extra cleaning, so they would not see one speck of dust in my home. I called them the “queens of clean”. They retired from cleaning homes at age 70. Mom broke her wrist and they both decided it was time to retire.
There's only so much you can read about one person's walk on this earth, and I am only giving a few highlights of 95 years.
She always told us kids, she had good parents and a very happy childhood; mostly because of her twin and other sisters. She was loved greatly by her family, and she was always there to help us. There are so many wonderful memories of family dinners.
She and her twin never gained weight, and they loved sweets! All the cakes, pies, cookies and candies from over all those years could have filled several warehouses. She was always close to her kids, and she was very interested in their lives and was really proud of them.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dorman “Smoky” Housden of Cashmere, WA (2005); son, Donnie Housden of East Wenatchee, WA, (2022); sisters: Mary Newton of Cashmere, WA, (1988), and Grace Chambers of Wenatchee, WA, (2013); brother, Oakley Glenn. Opal is survived by her twin, Ola Collins of Cashmere, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Peter and Linda Fallert of Leavenworth, WA; daughter, Pam Housden of Cashmere, WA; daughter-in-law, Leanne Housden of East Wenatchee, WA; sister-in-law, Dixie Sanders; eight grandchildren: Cami Stewart of Wenatchee, WA, Tim Stewart of Denver, CO, Lisa Housden of Columbus, OH, Chris Housden of East Wenatchee, WA, Jeremy Whaley of East Wenatchee, WA, Jack Stewart of Cashmere, WA, Angela Ernst of Wenatchee, WA, Tara Burgett of Seattle, WA; several nieces; and nephews; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
Per her wishes, we will not have a funeral, but we will be spreading her ashes where her husband and son, Donnie, are spread.