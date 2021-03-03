Ora Lee Bartalamay
January 6, 1924 - February 24, 2021
Spokane, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ora Lee Bartalamay went to be with her heavenly father on February 24, 2021. She was born in Clarkston, WA, on January 6, 1924, to Homer and Lettie Clark. She was second to the youngest of seven siblings and is survived by her sister, Opal, who is 101.
She grew up in Cashmere, WA, and in high school, she was crowned Cashmere Princess for the Apple Blossom Festival, in 1942. She then moved to Wenatchee, WA, to attend business college and then worked at the Cashmere Valley Bank. In 1944, she married Richard Brown, moving to Wenatchee, where they raised their family. At a later time and as a single mother with five children, she received a scholarship to attend Wenatchee Valley College School of Nursing, where she obtained her LPN degree. She worked as a nurse for five years before meeting and marrying the Reverend Calvin Moore. Their ministry took them to White Salmon, WA, to parish the United Methodist Church, until his untimely death in 1977. She worked as a nurse for 15 years; her special gift was sharing God’s love by caring for people.
In 1977, she moved to Spokane, WA, where she met and married Ben Bartalamay, in 1981. They were married for 30 years, until his death in 2011. During their years together sharing retirement, they traveled the entire country in their travel trailer, as well as taking many cruises, and even a trip to Germany seeing historic sights, visiting family, and meeting new friends. This brought her such joy to experience something she had only imagined. A delight for her was finding those special souvenirs to bring back and share of their adventures.
Ora’s radiant smile which lit up a room, faith in God, love of family, and sense of humor, is how she will forever be known. Her steadfast faith was the anchor of her life and in her own words, “My faith has carried me through life, ever since I came back to my Savior, Jesus Christ.
Preceded in death were husbands: Calvin W Moore and Benjamin Bartalamay; and baby-boy Brown. Ora is survived by her children; Cheryl Reichard, Diane Snyder, Richard Brown, Becky Brown-Strauch and Robert Moore; step-daughter, Sandy Bartalamay, nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local women and children's shelters.