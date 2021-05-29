Oran Paige "Bud" Baumgardner
East Wenatchee, WA
Oran Paige "Bud" Baumgardner passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 21, 2021. Bud was born on May 5, 1928, in Wenatchee, WA, to Oran and Roberta Baumgardner. He attended school in Wenatchee through his graduation from Wenatchee High School, in 1946. Shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Marines, spending time in Guam, China, and later, at the naval station at Treasure Island in San Francisco, CA, where he was eventually discharged. Throughout the 1950's, Bud worked in and out of the Wenatchee Valley. Notably, he spent some time in Fairbanks, AK, working as a mechanic for several airlines. While away from the valley, he used his down time to write letters to both his parents, along with his future wife, Sally.
In a ceremony held in Kellogg, ID, on August 20, 1960, Bud married Sally Ann Rinaldi. He also started working for Alcoa Aluminum plant, a job that lasted 40 years, until his retirement. He and Sally remained in the Wenatchee Valley and were married for 59 years, until Sally's passing on August 26, 2019. Bud maintained his residence in East Wenatchee, WA, until his own passing.
Bud, always accompanied by Sally, spent his years of retirement traveling with family and friends, taking multiple trips abroad, and golfing through many states and into Canada. Bud and Sally's winters were often spent "going south" to Palm Springs, CA. His time, while at home, was usually spent outdoors tending his tomato plants, during the summer, and reading numerous books, always trading titles with friends. An avid sports fan, Bud enjoyed his free time rooting for his favorite college teams like the Washington State Cougars and Gonzaga Bulldogs, along with professional teams, The Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners.
Bud loved, and truly cherished, his family and friends. If there was a function/celebration/get together, he and Sally were always in attendance. He made a point to support their children and grandchildren in everything. If a grandchild was competing, you'd be likely to find Bud rooting them on, from the stands of a gymnasium or a fold-up chair at a trap shoot.
He is survived by his two daughters: Tina Bernsen and Beth Williams and husband, Darin; sisters: Sheila and Charlene; brother-in-law, Donnie and wife, Rosie; four grandson:, Tyler Bernsen, Grant Williams and wife, Cari, Garrett Williams, and Beau Bernsen; and his two great-grandchildren: Hudson and Paisley Williams.
At his request, no funeral will be held. A Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Bud's family has requested that you donate to: Cancer Care of NCW, 1708 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or online at cancercarenw.com