Ordo J. Stutzman
July 26, 1924 – December 5, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
As next to the youngest of four boys, Ordo grew up on the family orchard that his grandparents established near Monitor, WA. When Ordo was 16, he was hit by a car that put him into a body cast. He spoke often of this experience and this traumatic event may have contributed to Ordo’s open and pragmatic view of life. He was always open to new, exciting, challenging ideas all of his life.
In January of 1947, Ordo traveled to Elgin, IL, to work at the Church of the Brethren Printing Press. During that time, he discovered a couple of things: One was that he wanted to work outdoors as his own boss and the other was, he wanted to return to Wenatchee, where the love of his life was waiting for him. June had walked into an Easter cantata practice and stole his heart immediately. They were married in June of 1947.
Ordo was a lifelong apple, cherry, and pear orchardist. In 1957, he and June bought a small pear orchard up Mission Creek in Cashmere, WA. During that time, Ordo raised nutrias, bees, cows, and kids. Ordo continued to farm that orchard as well as the Stutzman property at Monitor. During the winter of 1968-69, a freeze destroyed the mature apple orchard in Monitor and Ordo had to decide whether or not to purchase the Monitor ranch from his father and replant, or remain at the Mission Creek property. Ultimately Ordo’s strong connection to family heritage and commitment to hard work pushed him to purchase the ranch from his father in 1970. Because the ranch was not lucrative enough to support his family, Ordo took a job at Tree Top in Cashmere, where he became an influential employee until his retirement in 1989.
Ordo’s deep faith kept him going. He was an active deacon at the Sunnyslope Church for many years. He traveled to places around the United States to work with Church of the Brethren disaster response after natural disasters. He was instrumental in helping to purchase and build facilities at the Church of the Brethren Camp Koinonia near Cle Elum, WA. Ordo instilled in all of his children the importance and value of helping others.
Ordo loved to travel. He and June cruised the Panama Canal, toured Alaska, Israel, and Europe, and he drove and visited places, and people, all over the United States. But his love for the Wenatchee Valley trumped all. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping all of his life. He is known to have had his seven kids in a rowboat, fishing quietly on Fish Lake. He is also known to have spent the night of his 40th wedding anniversary with his bride on top of Sugarloaf Mountain in a pick-up truck!
Ordo loved to work with his hands. He was an electrician, plumber, builder, mechanic, and creator. He could remodel a building and he could wire a stereo system. Ultimately, he always stuck with a project until he figured it out. His custom was to always have a large jigsaw puzzle for the family to work on during the Christmas Season and into January.
Most of all, Ordo loved being with his family. He was a solid father and grandfather. He loved watching his children’s adventures. And, he was always interested in what his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were doing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June; and his daughter, Marce. His survivors include his brother, Lester and Mary Stutzman; his children: Ernie and Judy Stutzman, Lois Stutzman Tate, Cal and Janet Thomas Stutzman, Lynn and Sally Stutzman, Janet Stutzman, and Floyd and Betsy Stutzman; grandchildren: Nick, Kristi, Jason, Lionel, Tim, Jennifer, Chad, Kelsey, Nomi, Samantha, Ben, and Adam; and numerous great- grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to either Camp Koinonia or Sunnyslope Church. Both can be mailed to: Sunnyslope Church, 3330 School St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.