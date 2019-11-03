Orla Koltt "Bud" Bricker
Silver Springs, NV
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Our beloved brother, Bud, age 74, formerly of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully at his home in Silver Springs, NV, on September 14, 2019. Bud was born to Everett and Viola Bricker in Wapato, WA, on November 15, 1944. Bud lost his father at the age of five. Then, he came down with polio in 1953. He spent many hours with daily therapy on his legs at Deaconess Hospital.
In his younger years, he would never let that slow him down. Bud loved the outdoors, spending hours exploring, hiking, hunting, and camping, but mostly he loved fishing or using his dredge in many creeks and rivers. He trained and climbed Mt. Rainer. He also spent time in the Glacier Peak Wilderness.
Bud worked for Blue Star Growers as a mechanic in the 1970's. Later, he was a self employed fabricator and welder. He also helped with the family orchard in East Wenatchee, WA. Bud was always there with a helping hand for anyone and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Bricker; step-father, Herbert Wilks; mother, Viola Wilks; wife, Corrine Bricker; and sister, Sandra Bricker. He is survived by sister, Everetta (Jerry) Stephenson; brother, Melvin (Linda) Bricker; sister, Kathy Spencer; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were done by Capital City Cremation and Burial Society, Carson City, NV.