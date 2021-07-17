Orlan Eugene Wood
Wenatchee, WA
Orlan Eugene Wood, age 88, passed away July 7, 2021. He was born in Lamoni, IA, to Ernest and Loretta Wood. They lived in Detroit, MI, until he was 12; then they moved to Renton, WA, where he attended Renton High School, graduating in 1951. He was 16 years old when he joined the National Guard, in 1949, and stayed with them, until 1959. After graduating and the Guard, he went to work for Boeing for 36 years as a supervisor in fabrication. Orlan loved skiing, golfing, and dancing.
Orlan was married to Jean Chickloski on September 26 1953. They lived in the Renton, area, until he retired in 1988. Orlan and Jean then moved to Crescent Bar in Quincy, WA, for 25 years. Due to health issues, they decided to move to Wenatchee, WA, to be close to their doctors.
Orlan and Jean had three children: Pamela, who suddenly died at the age of 12; Martin Wood, age 62; and Melodee Merritt, age 52. They have four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father; mother; and his daughter, Pamela.
