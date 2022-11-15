Orlinda Frances M. Faini
December 9, 1941 – October 27, 2022
Edgewood, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Orlinda “Orla” Frances Faini, formerly of Wenatchee and Moses Like, WA, died on October 27, 2022, at the family home in Edgewood, WA, after suffering more than 12 years with dementia. Her family was gathered around her for more than a week as her heart fought to keep her alive.
Born December 9, 1941, in Santa Fe, NM, she was the fourth of nine children of Ernesto and Flora Duran. To her family, she was affectionately called “Orla.” She was proud of her Hispanic heritage and passed that love on to her children in the wonderful food she cooked.
She graduated from Valley High School in Albuquerque, NM, in 1960, and enlisted in the U.S. Army. In 1961, she married Gerald Sinay and they had six children. They divorced in 1969. In 1971, she met and married Ray, and they shared 51 years together. In 1973, the family moved to Moses Lake, WA, where Frances joined the Army Reserves and later, served in the National Guard until 1989, when the family moved to Wenatchee. She always enjoyed monthly drills and summer training as she proudly served in the military and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, when she was honorably discharged.
Frances always looked out for what others might need and described herself as a “giver” first and foremost. In Moses Lake, she earned her Associate Degree from Big Bend Community College. She worked as a teacher's aide for Hispanic students in the Moses Lake Schools. She became a foster parent to rescue a first-grade girl from squalid living conditions. She became the Migrant Program home liaison for the Eastmont School District. Frances initiated ESL classes for the parents of her family clients and had such a strong response that more instructors had to be recruited. Sterling Middle School hired her full time to teach ESL to monolingual students, and she developed her own curriculum that had students mainstreaming in English speaking classes before the end of the school year. She was so successful that the school asked her to work with Russian students; using her unique methods, she was equally successful with them.
In Wenatchee, Frances volunteered to teach more ESL classes for adults at Wenatchee Valley Community College. She saw the need to help English speaking teachers, agency staff, and police officers learn enough Spanish to allow them to help students and others. She was the impetus that started the WSU Full Immersion Spanish Institute, which continues to meet this important need with a month-long class in the summer.
Frances was formally diagnosed with dementia in 2008, but managed to remain functional until about 2010. Her journey with dementia took her from us very slowly, and it was especially difficult for her immediate family and grandchildren. We will remember her as vibrant, full of joy and love for everyone she met, a beautiful, loving person who wanted to be the best grandma ever. While she could, she made shadow boxes for some of her grandchildren and took every opportunity to shower them with her love.
Frances was a loving companion to her husband, Raymond Faini of Edgewood, WA; loving mother of Mark Sinay of Seattle, WA, Debra Sinay-Smith (RIP Gary) of Wenatchee, WA, Darleene and Mark Matheson of Snohomish, WA, Keith and Tuba Sinay of Auburn, WA, Kelli Sinay of Apollo Beach, FL, Curtis and Carolyn Sinay of Edgewood, WA, Douglas and Rebecca Faini of Puyallup, WA. Devoted grandmother of: Ashley Cox, Abraham Sinay-Smith, Tyler Matheson, Victoria Sinay, Isabella Sinay, Lauren Matheson, Alexandra Sinay-Smith, Lydia Sinay, Spencer Sinay, Sofia Faini, Ethan Faini, and Cooper Sinay. She never got to meet her great-grandchildren, but I know she is looking after them from heaven: Aria Rae and Taylor John; caring sister or sister-in-law to: Georgia and Joe (RIP Joe) Duran Castillo of New Mexico, Ernesto Sonny Duran, Jr. (RIP), Levi and Loretta Duran of NM; Daniel Duran (RIP), Orlando “Red” Duran (RIP), Vivian and Jim Jungbauer of Washington, Isabel and Larry Tapia of New Mexico; dear aunt to many nephews and nieces.
On December 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., we will pray the Rosary for Frances and Celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 2303 54th Ave. E., Fife, WA. Interment will follow at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA, at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends will gather afterwards at the family home at 2012 86th Ave. Ct. E., Edgewood, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to researching a cure for dementia at this web site: Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?Px-fid=784165&fr_id=1060&pg=fund). Condolences to the family may be sent to 2012 86th Ave. Ct. E., Edgewood, WA 98371.