Orvil E. Huff
April 23, 1930 - October 6, 2019
Rock Island, WA
Orvil was born in Turner, MT. His family moved to Wenatchee, WA, when he was young. He went into the Army, served his time, returned to Wenatchee, and married Renee Green in 1951. They had seven children.
He delivered freight for United Buckingham and retired from the Teamsters. Upon his retirement, and due to his love of horses, he bought and operated Eagle Creek Ranch in Leavenworth, WA. He was the happiest being in the mountains on horseback and going to rodeos. He loved visiting with all that came to the ranch for horseback rides, sleigh rides, and barbeques. He was a true cowboy and storyteller; people loved being around him and listening to his stories. He will be missed by all that knew him and loved him.
Orvil is survived by one sister, Lorene Vehrs of Rock Island, WA; three sons: Kenneth Huff (Kathy) of Kent, WA, Karl Huff (Julie) of Woodbridge, VA, Kevin Huff of East Wenatchee, WA; and one daughter, Karen Nelson (Gary) of Spokane WA; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sons; one great-grandson; eight brothers; and one sister.