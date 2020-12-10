OvaLee Lanell "Lee" Anderson
Ephrata, WA
OvaLee Lanell "Lee" Anderson, 95, a longtime resident of Ephrata, WA, died on December 8, 2020, in Moses Lake, WA. She was raised as a young girl in Arkansas, along with her three sisters and brother. Her fondest early childhood memories included her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, and cousins, singing and dancing on the porch, at family gatherings after church. She and her family moved to Washington, when she was still in grade school. She was one of the original bridgewalkers to the Wenatchee High School. She graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1944.
Lee and Jerry Ramaker were married, in 1945, and lived in East Wenatchee, WA, with their children, until the late 50's, when they moved to Ephrata, WA. In 1963, Lee and Phil Anderson were married and lived on their farm in Ephrata for decades. During her many years as a farmers wife, she was very active in her local White Trail Grange, was a novice painter who received several ribbons for her art at County Fairs, and who also enjoyed lots of handmade projects at home. Lee took pride in filling her home with countless jars of canned goods, from the foods she grew in her large garden. She also stocked the freezers with her famous home made pies and was a wonderful cook. Neighbors were met with a cup of coffee and the smell of her homemade breads. There were no strangers in her home, all were welcomed. In addition, through the years, while raising her children, she was like a second Mom to several of her children's friends.
Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Anderson of Ephrata, WA; parents, C.C. and Rene Keith; sister, Inez Monasco; sister, Evelyn Keith; brother, Arlin Keith; and sister, Helen Wiseman. Her survivors include her children: Saundra Ramaker Comte (Frank) of Nampa, ID, Keith Ramaker (Sue) of Ephrata, WA, Doug Ramaker (Sandra) of Mesquite, NV, Brent Ramaker of Wenatchee, WA, Susie Ramaker of Wenatchee, WA, Greg Anderson (Libby) of Lakeview, WA, and Deanna Anderson of Moses Lake, WA; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at both Garden Oasis in Ephrata, WA, and Lakeridge Care Center in Moses Lake, WA, for their love and care of this very special lady. Lee was a woman of quiet and deep faith and will be laid to rest at a private graveside service in Ephrata, WA. The family will gather together for a celebration of her life sometime next year.
We know she is free now and resting in grace, love, and peace with her God and her beloved family gone before her. Just like her favorite childhood memories, they are all singing and dancing together again... only now, with the last child finally back "home" with them.