Oweeda “Jean” LeTourneau
January 11, 1935 – November 1, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Oweeda Jean LeTourneau, 86, passed in the early morning hours of Monday, November 1, 2021, after a long, hard fought battle with dementia. Jean was born January 11, 1935, in Idabell, OK, to Buel and Opal McCarrell and grew up surrounded by her sisters: Helen, Barbara, and Kathy, and brother, Mitch. The McCarrells left Oklahoma, in 1947, and arrived in Manson, WA, where they would enjoy the beautiful Lake Chelan area. Not ones to sit still for too long, they moved for work, until they settled for good in the Entiat, WA, valley. Jean was always a hard, tireless worker, who traveled the states harvesting an assortment of crops, but her favorite were the years she spent picking apples, from Manson to Springland. We are sure she told the boss how to do it right only a couple of times. She would develop her love for cooking by working with family at Kathy’s Cafe, and Cordells in Entiat, The Apple Cup in Chelan, WA, and The Owl Cafe in Wenatchee, WA. She made a career change and started working at the local fruit warehouses. She would pack and sort apples and pears over the next 20 years, retiring at the age of 79. She treasured and missed her times with her girls on the line.
Jean was a fun, independent, stubborn, hardworking, vibrant woman. Jean would be blessed with three beautiful children: Anthony, Lesa, and Teresia. She was a private person, most comfortable surrounded by family members, who she loved without condition. Jean thoroughly enjoyed cooking, thrived on working in her flower beds and vegetable garden, and if the weather didn’t permit outside activity, she would sit for hours reading, while watching her bird feeders. Her Sunday dinners of fried chicken, gravy, and biscuits are something of a legend.
Jean enjoyed camping up the Entiat River, surrounded by family. She also loved her adventures going fishing with her grandson, Garrett. Her years of wading the Entiat River fly fishing made her a great teacher. Family get togethers at the Ingersoll’s and canning their garden bounties with her brother, Mitch, were times she cherished. Family members and others who knew her well enjoyed her sense of humor, and felt the warmth of her blue-grey eyes and delighted in the occasional bolts of blue lightning flashing from them; both will be forever missed.
Jean is survived by her children: Anthony Walker (Robin) of Virginia Beach, VA, Lesa King (Ron) of Yakima, WA, and Teresia Grubbs (Michael) of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Garrett Grubbs, Anika Grubbs, Amy Earnest (Wade), Shannon Przespolewski (James), Carter McCabe, and Coleman McCabe; and great grandchildren: Harper, Earnest, and Savannah, Trenton, Elijah and Kennadi Jackson. She is also survived by her sisters: Barbara Ingersoll (Floyd) and Kathy Stafford (Greg); and her brother, Mitch McCarrell; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Hinton; brother-in-law, Jerry Hinton; and husband, Albert LeTourneau.
She will be laid to rest next to Albert at the Wenatchee City Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will happen in the spring, her favorite season.
Jean’s family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Rhonda, Courtney, and the entire team at Blossom Valley, Blossom Creek, and Confluence Health Hospice, for their dedicated and loving care. We can never fully express our appreciation for how much love, care, patience, and time you showed her. You are invited to view Jean’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.