Owen Mayor Higginbotham
Peshastin, WA
Owen Mayor Higginbotham, 90 years and 11 months, was born to Everett Owen and Zella Ilean (Cox) at Culp, Baxter County, AR, on October 17, 1930, and died Friday, September 17, 2021, quietly at home, as was his desire. He was tenderly cared for by Don and the rest of the Hospice team, whom he thoroughly enjoyed. Owen was graduated from Bethel Springs High School in Culp, in May of 1949. His family then moved by truck to Zillah, WA, then Leavenworth, WA, a story he reveled family with. He went to Heston College for one year but didn't return, because his family needed him to work. He traveled up and down the coast picking various crops with his family and working in the woods logging. He met the love of his life, Avis Rayfield, in 1952, and they were married on August 14, 1953, at Coeur d’Alene, ID. After their marriage, they made their home near Valley Junction, OR, near Owens family, where their daughter, Ellen, was born. In 1956, they moved back to Peshastin, WA, on the North Road, where Bill was born, then into Leavenworth, where Dale was born. They moved to Entiat, WA, in 1965, then to Peshastin, in 1968, where they lived for 53 years.
Owen spent most of his working life in the woods in Oregon and Washington, and formed the Big Four Logging Company, which he ran with his partners, Glen and Bill Stubbs, and Wills Proffet. His brother, Dan, joined him in his later working years. He would do most anything for his workers, sometimes at his own peril. He never lost his thirst for knowledge, studying Scientific American cover to cover until he could discuss each article with complete understanding. He also loved the non-traditional side, listening to Coast to Coast every night and vigorously discussing the various merits with his brother, Paul. Owen loved the outdoors, camping, boating, motorcycles, NASCAR, and traveling, but most of all he loved to sit and watch his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who meant more to him than anything. He was the rock of his family and provided assistance and advice whenever needed.
Owen is survived by his sister, Carolyn of Salem, OR; brother, Paul (Amy) of Cashmere, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Ellen (Stephen) of Snohomish, WA; son, Dale of Peshastin, WA; ten grandchildren: Tiffany (Jeff), Kyle (Tim), Owen (Crystal), Scott (Debra), Bill, Shane, David, Dane, and Darby; great-grandchildren: Halee, Marriah, Logan, Keiphen, Raegan, Luca, Ava, Bella, Liam, Alex, Alana, and Cullan. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Avis; son, Bill; brothers: Dan and Leon; and sisters: Doris, Muriel, and Verlee.
A Celebration of Life will be held October 3, 2021, at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, at 12:30 p.m., followed by fellowship at Lincoln Rock State Park picnic shelter three to share stories about Big Four and Owen. Owen will be interred beside his loving wife and son, in Leavenworth, WA, and beside his mother and grandmother in Culp, AR. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, is in charge of the arrangements.