P. Anne Livingston (Sonney)

Anne Livingston (Sonney), 67, passed away suddenly and far too soon, on June 9, 2022. Anne was born to Jerry and Thelma (Dickson) Sonney on September 23, 1954. She grew up with brother, Joe, on the family orchard in Orondo, WA. She attended Orondo Elementary School, Sterling Junior High, and graduated from Eastmont High School in 1973.
Anne met and married Rob Livingston in 1974. They had one daughter, Caitlin. Although they divorced, they remained friends until the end of Anne's life.
Anne was a devoted and selfless mother and grandmother. Her dedicated support of Caitlin was always her first priority. Caitlin's daughter, Faith, knew her Mae Mae was always there for her, and fortunately, Anne was there to proudly see Faith graduate from high school shortly before her passing. She was also a second mother and dearest friend to her nephew, Jeremy.
Anne's selflessness extended to her career as well. Anne spent 42 years working as a library specialist at Wenatchee Valley College. During her tenure, she was pivotal in guiding the library into the digital research age. She also taught genealogy courses for years as an unpaid volunteer. Anne was passionate about history and genealogy, and she volunteered for decades at the Wenatchee Genealogical Society and the LDS Genealogy and Family History Library, where she developed lifelong friendships. She also volunteered her time to those seeking adoption information.
Anne has been reunited in heaven with her father, Jerry, and her grandparents, CE and Lucille Sonney, and William and Edith Dickson.
Her kind and sweet spirit will be missed by her daughter, Caitlin Livingston; granddaughter, Faith Braley; mother, Thelma Sonney; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Jody Sonney, nephews: Jeremy Sonney and Damin Daling; and nieces: Heather Harper and Courtney Bede; as well as countless other family and friends.
A date and location of a Celebration of Life will be announced here and on social media in the coming weeks. Arrangements under the direction of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of P. Livingston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.